South Korean paper says special government panel will review 2015 ‘comfort women’ pact with Japan

The South Korean government will set up a task force to examine the landmark 2015 bilateral agreement with Japan to resolve the so-called comfort women issue “finally and irreversibly,” the South Korean daily JoongAng Ilbo reported Wednesday.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha spoke of the plan to review the comfort women deal in an exclusive interview with the daily.

The government task force, also joined by experts from the private sector, will look into how the wording of the bilateral accord was decided, according to the report.

Kang told the paper she is trying to launch the task force because she thinks there are areas in the agreement that must be reviewed.

“I thought it was a very strange agreement,” Kang was quoted as saying during the interview. “I wondered if there was a need to include the term ‘final and irreversible’ at the end.”

“After I became minister and received further reports, I thought there definitely were overall areas (about the agreement) to review, which is why I am trying to launch a task force,” she said.

“In human rights issues, a resolution should fundamentally center on the victims’ positions, but I got the sense that the content of the agreement and the progress toward it has not been faithful to this end,” she added.

Regarding the possibility of renegotiating the agreement, Kang said, “Once a word is spoken, expectations gather toward it, so I have not used that term.”

At the same time, she said renegotiating the deal would become an option depending on the outcome of the upcoming examination by the task force.

In accordance with the agreement to “finally and irreversibly” resolve the issue, Japan disbursed ¥1 billion (about $9 million) last year to a South Korean fund providing support for the affected women. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also expressed his “most sincere apologies and remorse” to the women for the suffering they experienced.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who took office in May, has criticized the agreement, saying it is not accepted by the people of South Korea.

In addition, a statue of a girl in the city of Busan, erected late last year to symbolize the comfort women issue, has become a thorn in bilateral ties, with Japan claiming it goes against the agreement as well as international law.

What made matters worse was that Busan enacted an ordinance last month to allow the city government to manage items related to comfort women, triggering speculation by the Japanese government that it will become more difficult for Tokyo to ask for its removal.

But an official in Busan told an assembly meeting Monday that the ordinance does not cover the statue, which was erected near the Japanese Consulate-General, making it unlikely that the statue will be permanently maintained by the city.

The ordinance is expected to enter into force as early as August.

It is not appropriate for the city government to manage the statue, the official said, pointing out that the road on which it is erected is maintained by the city’s East Ward.

Following the remarks, a South Korean civic group that requested the city government manage the statue criticized its stance, labeling it an attempt to nullify the ordinance and defy the wishes of Busan citizens.