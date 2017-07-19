Scheduled Yomiuri starter Yamaguchi withdrawn over violent incident

Pitcher Shun Yamaguchi, who had been scheduled to start for the Yomiuri Giants in their away game against the Chunichi Dragons on Tuesday, was withdrawn over suspicions of his involvement in an incident of violence last week, according to the Central League ball club.

The right-hander is suspected of having damaged a door and injured a security guard at a Tokyo hospital where he visited after sustaining a wound on the back of his throwing hand with glass while dining at a restaurant, the team said.

Yamaguchi, who left the DeNA BayStars last offseason to join the Giants as a free agent, was apparently drunk when the incident occurred in the early hours of July 11, the day he turned 30.

Yomiuri said it is investigating the matter further and will refrain from sending Yamaguchi to the mound for the time being.

“I don’t know any more than what the team has announced,” Giants Manager Yoshinobu Takahashi said before Tuesday’s game at Nagoya Dome. “I have nothing to say as I don’t have the details.”

After the club found out about the case earlier Tuesday, it hastily replaced Yamaguchi, who had been announced the previous day as the starter for Yomiuri, with Hayato Takagi. The Giants lost 6-1 to the Dragons.

Yamaguchi first pitched for his new team in June, making a late debut due to discomfort in his shoulder. He has so far pitched in four games with a 1-1 record and a 6.43 ERA this season.

The occurrence is the latest of scandals to hit the Giants, following revelations in 2015 that some of the team’s players were found to be involved in illegal gambling on baseball games and were subsequently suspended indefinitely.

According to Tokyo police, a case similar to what Yomiuri has disclosed happened in Meguro Ward and they are investigating whether it is related to Yamaguchi’s incident.

The police have received damage reports from the hospital and security guard, with claims of property damage and bodily injury involving bruises to the chest and lower back.

While team officials have criticized Yamaguchi for his “low level of awareness” from having hurt his throwing hand, some Giants fans in Nagoya said they felt betrayed.

“Personal troubles are also seen as the problem of the ball club itself,” said Ayana Matsuo, a 27-year-old who came to Nagoya Dome to cheer Yomiuri on with her colleagues. “With this coming after the gambling scandal, I think many fans are fed up.”

Another female fan said, “It is disappointing if he was really involved in violence. Were the player and ball club hiding it until now? I hope they won’t do something that would tarnish the team’s image.”