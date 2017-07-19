Japan Coast Guard confirms 70 kg of heroin found in June off Yakushima was largest-ever such haul

The Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Kagoshima Prefecture said Tuesday it has confirmed that some 70 kg of white powder found off Yakushima Island in late June was heroin, making it the highest amount of the drug seized in Japan at one time.

The drug, worth roughly ¥2.1 billion on the street, was in 200 plastic bags snagged by a fishing net on June 26 in the sea about 5.5 km south of Yakushima’s Anbo port, coast guard officials said. The coast guard and the Kagoshima Prefectural Police are investigating the attempted smuggling.

According to the coast guard, the previous record amount of heroin seized in Japan at one time was 20.6 kg in 1989. Health ministry statistics show the total amount of heroin confiscated in Japan in fiscal 2015 was about 2 kg.

Heroin is an opiate chemically derived from morphine. It is highly addictive and the Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Law prohibits the manufacture, export, import, possession or use of the drug.