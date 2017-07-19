Japan panel looks to exempt homes left to surviving spouses from inheritance estates

A Japanese government advisory panel Tuesday proposed excluding houses given to bereaved spouses by their deceased partners from the estate of inheritance for couples who are married for 20 years or longer.

The preferential measure is expected to help surviving spouses financially by giving them a better chance when the estate of the deceased is divided among heirs.

The proposal was part of a draft set of recommendations that a subgroup of the Legislative Council came up with to overhaul inheritance laws.

The council, which advises the justice minister, will hear public opinions on the draft starting next month, and compile a formal set of recommendations as early as this year.

Based on the recommendations, the Justice Ministry aims to submit Civil Code revisions to the next ordinary session of the Diet, which will be convened early next year.

The current rules stipulate that the estate, including houses, is divided by all heirs, unless the deceased, when they are alive, state that houses are not part of the estate of inheritance.

When the surviving spouses are given houses, they will thus have a smaller share in monetary and other forms of the estate, and could face financial difficulties in their old age.

The subgroup said houses are assets formed through long years of cooperation between couples and are given to surviving spouses to ensure their livelihood in their old age.

To make that clear, it is considering adding a clause in the Civil Code that assumes that deceased spouses had the intention not to consider houses as their estate.

The panel also proposed allowing tentative payments from the savings of the deceased to cover living expenses of survivors or funeral costs before discussions on estate division are completed.

The proposals also included making just part of the estate, not the whole estate, subject to division among heirs.