Defense chief Inada approved withholding info on SDF South Sudan peacekeeper logs

Defense Minister Tomomi Inada gave the nod to withholding an apparently inconvenient fact that some controversial daily activity logs of Japanese troops in South Sudan existed even though the ministry had said they were discarded, government sources said Tuesday.

The Defense Ministry had said the Ground Self-Defense Force had discarded the logs recorded by its members taking part in a U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan. The logs’ digital data were later found, but top officials decided at a meeting in February they would not disclose the fact and Inada agreed, the sources said.

The revelation suggests Inada played a role in a suspected cover-up at the top echelon of the ministry and the country’s defense forces. It is another blow to the minister, who continues to face questions over her competence due to gaffes and other missteps.

The activity logs in question turned out to have contained controversial elements regarding the security situation in South Sudan. Any government documents suggesting a conflict situation in South Sudan would be sensitive in Japan, especially in connection with the war-renouncing Constitution, which imposes strict restrictions on the use of weapons by the SDF overseas.

Inada said in a statement “there is no truth” that she approved withholding the fact that the GSDF had the daily activity logs.

The handling of the logs began to draw attention from December when the ministry turned down an information disclosure request on the logs recording activities in July last year when the security situation in South Sudan sharply deteriorated, saying the documents had been discarded by the GSDF.

The ministry later found that the digital data existed at the SDF’s Joint Staff office and also at the GSDF. The findings were reported to Gen. Toshiya Okabe, GSDF chief of staff, on Jan. 17.

The ministry admitted in early February it had “found” daily activity logs at the Joint Staff office and disclosed some of the documents. Meanwhile, Inada, Tetsuro Kuroe, the ministry’s top bureaucrat, Okabe and others gathered for an emergency meeting on Feb. 15 to discuss whether they should disclose the fact that the GSDF also had possessed the data.

Around that time, the GSDF was preparing to publicly admit it had the data, but the participants in the Feb. 15 meeting decided there was no need to disclose the matter because the data kept by the GSDF were collected by individuals and do not have to be treated as official documents, the sources said.

Inada did not raise any objections to the decision and gave her approval, the sources said.

The GSDF, in fact, had erased the data in February after a civilian bureaucrat of the Joint Staff office told a GSDF officer it was too late to admit that the GSDF had the data, according to the sources.

The Japanese government ended the SDF’s participation in the U.N. mission in South Sudan at the end of May, saying the decision was made not because of deteriorating security conditions but because the work over the past five years produced significant results.

The Inspector General’s Office of Legal Compliance under the direct control of the defense minister is currently looking into whether the ministry intentionally concealed the activity logs. The outcome is expected to be unveiled in the near future.