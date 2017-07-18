Overloading, improper operations caused 2015 Tokyo plane crash, safety board says

The Japan Transport Safety Board said Tuesday that the 2015 fatal crash of a light aircraft in a residential area of western Tokyo occurred after the plane lost speed due to overloading and inappropriate operations.

The board cited the possibility that a lack of safety awareness on the part of the pilot — who died in the crash — was to blame. But it remains unclear whether the pilot, Taishi Kawamura, then 36, was aware that the plane was overloaded, the board said, adding that it was also unknown why he apparently piloted the plane inappropriately.

The July 26, 2015, crash killed another man aboard the plane and a woman who lived in a house that was destroyed in the accident. Five others were injured.

The report said the plane started running on a flight strip at an airport in the city of Chofu at 10:57 a.m. and took off after traveling 630 meters.

After reaching a height of 27 meters, the plane suddenly lost speed and fell, crashing into the roof of a house 26 seconds after takeoff. It bounced, overturned and burst into flames.

The loss of speed was mainly blamed on overloading, the slow speed of the takeoff and the plane’s nose being lifted too high, the board concluded.

The plane’s total weight at the time of takeoff was estimated at 2,008 kilograms, 58 kg above the limit. Five people were aboard the six-seat plane, and an estimated 286 kilograms of fuel was loaded, five times the necessary amount for the planned flight.

The plane took off at an estimated speed of 135 kph, 9 kph slower than required in the aircraft’s manual. The pilot repeatedly raised the nose of the aircraft even as the plane decelerated, according to the report.

The board said that if the pilot had lowered the nose, the plane could have continued flying.

Since the crash, the operations of privately owned small planes have been voluntarily suspended at the airport. It is unclear when they will resume, as some local residents oppose a restart.