Dollar briefly plunges to ¥112 in Tokyo after three-day weekend

The dollar plunged to touch the ¥112 mark at one point in Tokyo trading Tuesday, dampened by a fall in long-term U.S. interest rates.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.23-23, down from ¥113.28-29 at the same time Friday. The market was closed Monday for a national holiday.

The euro was at $1.1528-1532, up from $1.1416-1416, and at ¥129.39-39, slightly up from ¥129.34-34.

The dollar came under selling after Friday’s weaker than expected U.S. inflation data threw cold water on speculation about an early interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, traders said.

The greenback was also pressured by growing uncertainty about U.S. President Donald Trump’s bill to repeal the Obamacare health insurance system, which is overshadowing his economic policy agenda.

A media report that concerns are spreading within the Bank of Japan about the sustainability of its purchases of exchange-traded funds apparently came as another negative factor for the dollar.

Meanwhile, the euro attracted buying on hopes for hawkish remarks from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi as the ECB is slated to hold a policy-setting meeting on Thursday, a currency broker said.

“Traders are likely to continue seeking trading cues as the BOJ and the ECB are scheduled to hold monetary policy meetings this week,” an official at an asset management firm said.