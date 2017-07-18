Nikkei 225 drops below 20,000 on yen’s rise

Stocks turned lower Tuesday on the back of the yen’s rise against the dollar, pushing down the benchmark Nikkei average below 20,000 for the first time in six sessions.

The Nikkei 225 fell 118.95 points, or 0.59 percent, to end at 19,999.91. On Friday, the key market gauge gained 19.05 points. The Tokyo Stock Exchange was closed Monday for a national holiday.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues, finished 5.00 points, or 0.31 percent, lower at 1,620.48 after climbing 6.37 points Friday.

Selling outpaced buying after the dollar fell below ¥113 due to receding expectations of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve following the release Friday of weaker than expected U.S. retail sales and consumer price index, both for June, brokers said.

Although the yen’s ascent kept the Nikkei 225 below 20,000 for most of Tuesday, the market showed some resilience, supported by buying on dips, brokers said.

“The Nikkei’s fall below 20,000 triggered buying on dips,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.’s economic research department.

Ichikawa also noted that the market’s downside was underpinned by hopes for exchange-traded fund purchases by the Bank of Japan.

Still, in addition to worries about the yen’s strength, “a dearth of fresh buying incentives” made it difficult for investors to purchase stocks, said Tomoaki Fujii, head of the investment research division at Akatsuki Securities Inc.

Market players are unlikely to buy actively until earnings reports are released by major Japanese companies next week, Fujii also said.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,064 to 793 in the first section, while 166 issues were unchanged.

Volume dropped to 1.817 billion shares from 2.043 billion Friday.

The stronger yen battered automakers Toyota, Subaru, Nissan and Honda.

Mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho, insurers Dai-ichi Life and T&D Holdings, and brokerage firm Daiwa met with selling after their U.S. peers lost ground in New York on Monday.

By contrast, Toshiba jumped 19.08 percent following a news report Monday that U.S. hedge fund Greenlight Capital has acquired an additional stake in the struggling electronics and machinery giant, brokers said.

Also on the plus side were electronic parts maker Nok and technology heavyweight Fujitsu, as well as staffing agency Pasona Group.