Direct flights to Vienna; uplifting upgrades; free Internet access

Starting May 15, 2018, Austrian Airlines will offer up to five weekly nonstop flights from Narita International Airport to Vienna on a Boeing 777 aircraft. The summer flight schedule will be available on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

“We temporarily terminated flight service from Tokyo in September 2016 because the route had become unprofitable as a consequence of the economic downturn and currency devaluation in Japan. However, market conditions have substantially improved in recent months and we see potential once again. Demand for this route does exist,” said Austrian Airlines CCO Andreas Otto.

OS 52 will depart Tokyo at 2 p.m. and arrive in Vienna at 7 p.m. On the return, OS 51 will depart at 5:55 p.m. and arrive at 12:05 p.m. in Narita the next day.

In addition to economy and business class, the premium economy class, which features a larger reclining angle, more seat spacing and a broader seating surface, will also be available on the Boeing 777 aircraft.

Uplifting upgrades

United Airlines has announced additional flights of the Boeing 777-300ER, the airline’s newest aircraft type featuring the United Polaris business class seats, to its schedules.

Passengers will be able to fly directly between Newark Liberty International Airport and Narita International from Oct. 28.

Other additional routes include San Francisco and Beijing from Sept. 6, as well as San Francisco and Frankfurt from Oct. 5.

The new aircraft offers a modern, spacious interior and each United Polaris suite-like pod features direct access to the aisle, a 180-degree flat bed with infinite seat recline options and one-touch lumbar support. With a focus on providing a more tranquil journey for customers, the new cabin design features LED mood lighting to relax and assist with time-zone changes, as well as textured and softer touch materials, which not only provide a more premium feel but will absorb aircraft noise and other sounds within the cabin.

Free internet access

Japan Airlines will now provide free internet access throughout the flight to all customers on domestic routes.

Passengers can also enjoy free inflight video such as sports, gourmet, music and animation programs on Wi-Fi equipped flights, or stream the content on their own Wi-Fi devices.

The inflight internet service was originally started in July 2014 as a paid service, but will now be available on all JAL and JTA (Japan Transocean Air, a subsidiary of the JAL Group) domestic routes on the Wi-Fi equipped aircraft. However, the service will not be provided on international aircraft equipped with Wi-Fi that are operated on select domestic routes.

The internet service can be used from five minutes after takeoff until five minutes before landing on JAL aircraft and from departure to arrival on JTA’s aircraft.