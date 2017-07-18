Japan to host first meeting of world maritime security leaders: Abe

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday that the country will host, in September, a meeting among heads and other senior officials of maritime security organizations from around the world.

It will be the first such meeting, held for discussions on cooperation to help ensure stability at sea.

Following China’s growing activities in the East China Sea and the South China Sea, Abe hopes to promote international cooperation to maintain maritime order based on the rule of law.

The upcoming meeting will be jointly hosted by the Japan Coast Guard and the Nippon Foundation.

In a message released to announce the meeting plan, Abe pointed out that the maritime situation is increasingly difficult, partly due to foreign government ships’ intrusions into territorial waters — an apparent reference to the growing activity of Chinese government vessels, mainly in waters around the Senkaku Islands within Okinawa Prefecture. The Japanese-controlled islands, located in the East China Sea, are claimed by Beijing.

Maritime security organizations need to work together to keep oceans open and stable, Abe said, calling for the cross-regional sharing of values and mobilization of power.

Abe also expressed his intention to include in the government’s next basic maritime plan measures to tighten security in Japanese territorial waters and to better protect remote islands. The next plan is set to be drawn up in spring next year.