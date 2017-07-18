Shigeaki Hinohara, Japan’s centenarian doctor at St. Luke’s, dies at 105

Shigeaki Hinohara, honorary head of St. Luke’s International Hospital in Tokyo who continued practicing as a doctor after turning 100 and was a well-respected cultural figure, died from respiratory failure on Tuesday, the hospital said. He was 105.

During his more than half-century as a physician at one of Tokyo’s leading hospitals, Hinohara pioneered comprehensive medical checkups, which have today become standard for many middle-aged Japanese, and advocated preventive medicine.

His essay anthology on ways to live well, published in 2001, became a bestseller. Hinohara was also known for calling on seniors to have an active social life.

A native of Yamaguchi Prefecture, Hinohara graduated from the school of medicine at Kyoto Imperial University in 1937 and went on to study at its graduate school. He then began working at St. Luke’s International Hospital in 1941 as a physician.

Hinohara also studied at Emory University in the United States. In 1992, he became the head of St. Luke’s. He went on to receive the Order of Culture from the government in 2005.