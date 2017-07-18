Water, mountain accidents claim five lives over three-day weekend

Mountain- and water-related accidents claimed five lives Monday, the last day of a three-day weekend when temperatures reached above 30 degrees Celsius in many parts of Japan.

Also one person is listed as missing in the mountains and eight people were injured across the country.

In Nagano Prefecture, 42-year-old Tomomi Imai fell down the side of 2,696-meter-high Mount Karamatsudake. The office worker from Niigata Prefecture was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was confirmed dead. On Mount Yarigatake, 62-year-old Keiji Kubo from Shiga Prefecture was also confirmed dead.

In Kanagawa Prefecture, 71-year-old Masaei Miyazaki was found dead in a river. He told his family on Thursday that he would go fishing until Monday. When he was found, he was wearing rubber waders. In Yamaguchi Prefecture, 16-year-old Takuto Kimura was found on the bottom of a river where he went swimming with four other high school students. Kimuwa was confirmed dead later at a hospital.

In Fukuoka Prefecture, Yoshitaka Akiyama drowned while swimming offshore. The 53-year-old office worker had visited the beach with his family.