Senate Democrat trio seek White House review of Kushner security clearance
Jared Kushner, senior White House adviser, speaks on a mobile device as his wife, Ivanka Trump, assistant to U.S. President Donald Trump, stands after the morning session during the Allen & Co. conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 13. | BLOOMBERG

WASHINGTON – Three Senate Democrats are calling on the White House to review and possibly revoke Jared Kushner’s security clearance.

They are pointing to the revelation of a meeting with Russian contacts during President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Kushner is a senior adviser to Trump and his son-in-law. Along with other Trump officials, he attended a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lobbyist who indicated she had damaging information about Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Kushner disclosed the meeting on his security clearance paperwork, but Democrats have questioned how much he disclosed.

Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Al Franken of Minnesota and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii say in a letter to the White House that given the meeting, Kushner’s top access “may pose a danger to this country.”

