Japan says now is the time to raise pressure on North Korea

Japan’s government spokesman says this is a moment to raise pressure on North Korea — not a time for dialogue.

Norio Maruyama said North Korea has reached “a new level” with its latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile “and this is a time to raise pressure in order to be able to conduct a serious dialogue.”

He told a briefing Monday for a group of U.N. correspondents that “dialogue for the sake of dialogue is meaningless.”

The U.S. wants to toughen U.N. sanctions against the North, including restricting oil sales. Maryuyama said “we are considering” tougher U.N. sanctions. He also said, “we need to see what sanctions are most successful.”

Maruyama urged all countries to implement U.N. sanctions and called on China and Russia to use their influence to play “an even more constructive role” with North Korea.