‘Curious’ baboon knocks out power in Zambian tourist town

A baboon in Zambia has interfered with machinery at a power station in a tourist town near Victoria Falls, knocking out power to tens of thousands of people for several hours.

State broadcaster ZNBC says the blackout affected residents in Livingstone and surrounding areas Sunday and reports that it was caused by an accident involving “a curious animal.”

ZNBC quoted power utility spokesman Henry Kapata as saying the baboon survived an electric shock and has been handed over to wildlife officials for care.

People on social media joked about possible sabotage by the baboon, recalling that President Edgar Lungu has announced extra police powers to deal with alleged security challenges amid increasing political tension.

One Twitter user wrote the baboon is “not believed to be politically inclined.”