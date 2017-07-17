Kobe man is handed fresh arrest warrant for allegedly murdering his grandfather

A 26-year-old unemployed man in Kobe being held by police on suspicion of assaulting five people, three fatally, was served with a fresh arrest warrant Monday for allegedly killing one of the victims, his grandfather.

Hyogo Prefectural Police plan to serve more warrants on Kanami Takeshima over the attacks on the other people.

The suspect is keeping silent about the alleged murders, according to investigative sources.

In the incident which occurred Sunday morning, the elderly man, Tatsuo Nanbu, 83, and two other people — his wife, Miyuki, 83, and a 79-year-old female neighbor, Yaeko Tsuji — were murdered. The suspect’s mother and another woman suffered injuries.

Later Sunday, police found Takeshima holding a blood-stained kitchen knife and a baseball bat at a shrine near the crime scene and arrested him on the spot for allegedly violating the Firearm and Sword Control Law.

Earlier, the suspect was quoted by police as saying, “I was holding the knife thinking I would attack and stab somebody — I didn’t care who it might have been.”