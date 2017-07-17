Four Chinese coast guard vessels enter Japanese waters near Senkakus

Four Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Monday morning, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

This marked the first such intrusion by a Chinese government ship since July 10 and the 19th time this year.

On Saturday, two Chinese coast guard ships briefly entered Japanese waters near Okinoshima Island, off Fukuoka Prefecture, during the afternoon. It was the first confirmed entry by Chinese government vessels into the area.

According to the Japan Coast Guard’s 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the prefectural capital, the four ships — the Haijing 2106, the Haijing 2113, the Haijing 2306 and the Haijing 2308 — was present in Japanese waters at a point north-northwest of Uotsuri, one of the islets, for some 15 minutes from around 10:40 a.m.

The Japanese-administered islands in the East China Sea are claimed by China, where they are known as Diaoyu, and Taiwan.