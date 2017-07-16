Russia barred Hokkaido mayor from Northern Territories visit due to Japan sanctions on Ukraine

Russia has denied entry to disputed islands to a Hokkaido mayor in retaliation for sanctions imposed by Japan over the Ukraine crisis, diplomatic sources have said.

Nemuro Mayor Shunsuke Hasegawa was unable to join a five-day study tour through July 1 to assess the potential for joint economic activities on the islands off the prefecture that are controlled by Moscow but claimed by Tokyo, sources said Saturday.

The Russian government introduced the retaliatory measure in August 2014, but the number of Japanese subject to it, and their names, were not released at that time.

In April 2014, Tokyo announced it would deny visas to 23 Russian nationals as part of sanctions over Moscow’s annexation of the Crimea region in Ukraine.

Hasegawa is believed to have been included on the blacklist as he plays a key role in Japan’s movement to seek the return of the islands, which are called the Southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan.

The isles of Etorofu, Kunashiri and Shikotan and the Habomai islet group were seized by the Soviet Union after Japan surrendered in August 1945, bringing World War II to an end.

As the joint feasibility study on the islands was a visa-free arrangement, Tokyo claimed Hasegawa should be allowed to join the tour but Russia did not agree, according to the sources.

The Foreign Ministry in Tokyo has not disclosed any reason why Hasegawa was excluded from the tour. The mayor has expressed disappointment over the matter.

Japan hopes joint economic activities, once started, will pave the way for addressing the decades-long territorial dispute with Russia.