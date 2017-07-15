INCJ won’t sign Toshiba memory unit deal if SK Hynix demands voting stake, chief says

Innovation Network Corp. of Japan won’t sign the deal to purchase Toshiba Corp.’s flash memory unit if any change is made to the acquisition framework proposed for an INCJ-led international consortium, the head of the state-backed fund has warned.

The warning by INCJ Chairman and CEO Toshiyuki Shiga comes after SK Hynix Inc., the South Korean member of the consortium, recently demanded that it receive a voting stake in Toshiba Memory Corp. Under the existing framework, it is providing funds in the form of lending.

“We will review our resolution” on the participation in the consortium if the framework is changed, Shiga told reporters on Friday.

Shiga noted that a voting stake for SK Hynix was not included in the consortium’s framework when INCJ won approval to participate.

The INCJ is Toshiba’s preferred bidder for the chip unit, which it desperately needs to sell to offset crippling losses from U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse.