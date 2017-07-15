Japan’s country quotas for saury catches rejected at international fisheries meeting

Japan’s proposal for setting country-by-country catch quotas for North Pacific saury was snubbed at an international fisheries meeting that ended Saturday in Sapporo, with China, South Korea and Russia refusing to accept it, officials said.

The eight-member North Pacific Fisheries Commission, however, agreed to continue talks toward next year’s meeting, with countries including China promising not to increase the number of registered fishing boats, making a stronger commitment than their previous agreement, the officials said.

Japan had proposed setting a total annual quota of 560,000 tons for the seven participating countries plus Taiwan who make up the NPFC, to address concerns over the rapid increase in fishing by China and Taiwan.

Under the proposal, the total quota would be divided among the members based on their past catches. Japan would be allocated 240,000 tons, Taiwan 190,000 tons and China 40,000 to 50,000 tons.

The committee kicked off the three-day meeting in Sapporo on Thursday.

The NPFC was launched in 2015 to discuss the sustainable use of fisheries resources in the North Pacific. Its members include Japan, China, Taiwan, the United States, Canada, Russia, South Korea and Vanuatu. The commission’s policy is based on unanimous agreement.

Saury, a common ingredient in Japanese dishes, has become a popular target for fishermen amid growing demand in other parts of Asia.

Japan’s annual catch had stayed around 200,000 to 300,000 tons in the past but has dropped below 120,000 tons for the past two years.