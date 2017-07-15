Iwaki residents do the hula as Usuiso Beach reopens after seven-year wait

Beachgoers held a hula dance in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, on Saturday to celebrate the reopening of one of only three local beaches to recover from the March 2011 mega-quake, tsunami and nuclear crisis.

Usuiso Beach, one of the largest in the prefecture, drew about 260,000 visitors in 2010. It was finally reopened after the water passed radiation checks and 5-meter tide embankments were installed to protect against tsunami.

Local high school students headed into the surf after performing the hula ceremony to test the waters.

“The waves were higher and colder than I had expected,” said fourth-year student Aoi Konno, 17.

Hula dancing is popular in Iwaki, which was the setting for the hit 2006 movie “Hula Girls.”

While the tide embankments towering behind the beach provide a measure of safety, they also afford local residents an elevated view of the sea.

“We can enjoy a beautiful view of the sunrise here. It would be disappointing if the ocean view was blocked,” said Yoritame Anzai, a 49-year-old self-employed Iwaki resident who came to the beach with his daughter.

The damage and radiation caused by the March 2011 disasters forced all 18 of Fukushima’s bathing beaches to close. Only three, including Usuiso, have since reopened.