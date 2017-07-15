China says Nobel laureate Liu has been cremated, wife is ‘free’

Deceased Chinese Nobel Peace Prize-winning dissident Liu Xiaobo was cremated Saturday and his wife is “free,” a government official said, as a state-run newspaper attacked him as a “despised” criminal out of step with Chinese society.

Liu, 61, died of multiple organ failure Thursday in a hospital in the northeastern city of Shenyang, where he was being treated for late-stage liver cancer, having been given medical parole but not freed.

He had been jailed for 11 years in 2009 for “inciting subversion of state power” after helping to write a petition known as “Charter 08” calling for sweeping political reforms.

His wife, Liu Xia, has been under effective house arrest since her husband won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010, but had been allowed to visit him in prison about once a month.

City government information official Zhang Qingyang said Liu Xiaobo was cremated Saturday morning, in accordance with his relatives’ wishes and local customs.

His wife Liu Xia was present, and was given the ashes, Zhang told a news conference in Shenyang.

Zhang said, according to his understanding, “Liu Xia is free.” But he did not reveal her whereabouts.

“We want Liu Xia to avoid more trouble,” he added. “I believe the relevant departments will protect Liu Xia’s rights according to the law.”

During the past couple of weeks, Liu Xia had been at the hospital as her husband’s health deteriorated.

Rights groups and Western governments have mourned Liu Xiaobo’s death and urged authorities to grant freedom of movement to his wife and the rest of his family.

China has repeatedly attacked foreign governments for their concern about Liu and calls to allow Liu Xia to leave the country if she wishes.

The wife and other family members of China’s best-known political prisoner have been closely guarded by Chinese authorities and largely out of contact with the outside world.

Tributes have rolled in from around the world to mourn Liu, but there is little mention of him in China’s heavily censored state media and social-networking platforms. One notable exception was a report by a newspaper published by the ruling Communist Party, which on Friday dismissed Liu as a pawn of the West whose legacy will soon fade.

The newspaper’s editorial marked a rare mention of Liu in the Chinese-language media, possibly indicating a desire to guide popular opinion amid widespread reporting of his death overseas and on social media platforms such as Twitter that are blocked in China.

Liu lived a “tragic life” because he sought to confront Chinese mainstream society with outside support, The Global Times said in its editorial headlined “Liu Xiaobo a victim led astray by West.”

“Liu’s last days were politicized by the forces overseas. They used Liu’s illness as a tool to boost their image and demonize China,” the paper said.

“The West has bestowed upon Liu a halo, which will not linger,” it said. “By granting him the Nobel Prize, the West has ‘kidnapped’ Liu. However, the West only puts a halo on those useful to them.”

While Liu did have considerable renown abroad — official censorship made him virtually a nonperson at home — the party frequently uses the specter of Western manipulation to demonize its critics.

“Liu lived in an era when China witnessed the most rapid growth in recent history, but he attempted to confront Chinese mainstream society under Western support. This has determined his tragic life,” the paper continued. “If he could live longer, he would never have achieved political goals that are in opposition to the path of history.”

U.S. President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron were among Western leaders offering praise for Liu. Trump’s spokesman Sean Spicer called Liu a “poet, scholar, and courageous advocate,” who “dedicated his life to the pursuit of democracy and liberty.”

They also urged China to free Liu Xia, an artist and poet, from the strict house arrest she has lived under for years even though she has not been convicted of any crime.

Responding to such calls early Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang chastised foreign officials for “making improper comments on Liu Xiaobo’s death of illness.”

“China is a country under the rule of law. The handling of Liu Xiaobo’s case belongs to China’s internal affairs, and foreign countries are in no position to make improper remarks,” Geng said.

Geng’s comments were issued by the ministry’s official social media account. But the statement did not appear on its website, where transcripts of daily news briefings have been scrubbed clean of all mentions of Liu.

Liu rose to prominence during the 1989 pro-democracy protests centered in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, and became one of hundreds of Chinese imprisoned for crimes linked to the demonstrations after they were crushed by the military. It was the first of four imprisonments. His last was for co-authoring “Charter 08,” a document circulated in 2008 that called for an end to one-party rule.

He was in prison when he was awarded the Nobel in 2010 by a committee that lauded Liu’s “long and nonviolent struggle for fundamental human rights in China.”

The government condemned the award as an insult to its political and legal systems and put Liu’s wife under house arrest even though she has never been charged with any crimes.

Liu was only the second Nobel Peace Prize winner to die in prison, a fact pointed to by human rights groups as an indication of the Chinese Communist Party’s increasingly hard line against its critics. The first, Carl von Ossietzky, died from tuberculosis in Germany in 1938 while serving a sentence for opposing Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime.