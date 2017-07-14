Uniqlo operator profit soars on brisk sales, cheap yen

Uniqlo’s parent company said Thursday its nine-month net profit soared nearly 70 percent from a year earlier on robust sales and as a cheaper yen inflated the value of its overseas assets.

Fast Retailing’s net profit came in at ¥120 billion ($1 billion) in the nine months through May, while revenue rose 3.0 percent to ¥1.48 trillion, it said.

Asia’s biggest retailer — a rival of Zara, Gap and H&M — said sales were particularly robust overseas.

Operating profit for the quarter doubled in the Southeast Asian/Oceania region as well as in South Korea, it said.

Nine-month operating profit rose 23.9 percent to ¥181 billion.

It has refocused its strategy on luring bargain-hunters after an earlier bid to raise prices hurt Uniqlo’s sales.

On Thursday, the group also said the yen’s value had declined from the period a year earlier. That boosted the value of assets valued in foreign currencies, resulting in gains of some ¥13.3 billion.

However, the company left its full-year estimates unchanged, expecting a doubling of net profit to ¥100 billion, with operating profit set to rise by more than a third to ¥175 billion on revenue of ¥1.85 trillion, up 3.6 percent.