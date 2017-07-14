Evacuations ordered as heavy rain pummels Aichi, Gifu prefectures

Evacuation orders were issued to about 74,000 residents of Aichi and Gifu prefectures on Friday after heavy rains caused rivers to flood.

A seasonal rain front brought in wet air that triggered up to 120 mm an hour of torrential rain in the morning in the Aichi cities of Inuyama and Komaki, the Meteorological Agency said.

Inuyama City Hall ordered 74,000 residents to evacuate after houses and roads became flooded and mudslides struck at least three locations in the city.

At one point, 45 facilities in Inuyama were designated as temporary evacuation centers.

Minokamo in Gifu, near Inuyama, got record rainfall of 89.5 mm per hour in the morning. The storm triggered mudslides at five places in the city and caused a tree to fall onto a train on the Nagaragawa Line near Minoshi Station. No one was hurt.

Blackouts left around 3,500 households in the dark across the two prefectures, while railways temporarily suspended operations on some routes.

No casualties have been reported and the evacuation orders were later lifted.

The downpours came on the heels of storms earlier in the month that caused deadly river floods and mudslides in Kyushu that claimed the lives of at least 30 people.