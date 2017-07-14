Kawasaki K-1 kickboxer rescues two men trapped in vehicles after head-on crash in Tokushima

A K-1 kickboxer rescued two men trapped in their vehicles after a collision in Naruto, Tokushima Prefecture, the police said.

According to police officials, K-1 fighter Kosuke Komiyama, 30, who operates a gym in Kawasaki, was passing by when a car and a truck collided head-on Wednesday.

Komiyama dragged Hiroki Kishimoto, a 25-year-old car mechanic who broke his right leg, out of the car, which had started burning. He then delivered an elbow strike to a window of the truck and broke the glass, and helped Takahiro Furushiro, a 51-year-old company employee who was driving the truck, get out of the vehicle.

Komiyama was injured in his right arm, but no one involved in the accident suffered life-threatening injuries, the police said.