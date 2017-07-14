Police searching for missing Yokohama sisters find two corpses stuffed in bags in Kanagawa woods

Kanagawa Prefectural Police said officers found the bodies of two people packed in separate bags in woods along a road in Hadano and they are investigating to determine if the deceased are sisters of Chinese nationality who lived in Yokohama and vanished on July 7.

The police said officials of an apartment management company alerted them on July 7 that they were unable to get in touch with a 25-year-old woman and her 22-year-old sister. Both lived in an apartment in Naka Ward.

An acquaintance of the siblings had been contacting them on social media until July 6, they said.

The apartment was locked and the sisters’ money and purses were still in the dwelling, which showed no signs of a struggle, according to the police.

The police Thursday carried out a search in the city of Hadano based on information they obtained through their investigation and found the corpses, whose gender has yet to be revealed. They will conduct an autopsy to identify the deceased.

The bodies were found in the woods some 6 km north of the Odakyu Odawara Line’s Hadano Station.