Japan group sets guidelines for treating child cancer patients so they can have kids later in life

The Japan Society of Clinical Oncology said Thursday it has created the first guidelines on treatment for child cancer patients to help them have children in the future.

Cancer treatments, such as drugs and surgery, may impair the functions of ovaries and testes, leaving patients infertile.

There are methods to allow cancer patients to have children in the future, such as freezing eggs and sperm before treatment, but patients have not been sufficiently informed about them.

The guidelines specifically elaborate methods applicable to sufferers of eight types of cancer. For instance, they say the use of an anticancer drug after a breast cancer surgery may be delayed until eggs are frozen and the womb may be left intact if the cervical tumor is 2 cm or smaller.

The guidelines, however, emphasize that medical professionals should give priority to treating patients’ cancer and not scrimp on therapies for the sake of preserving patients’ reproductive capability.

It also calls for patients to be informed of infertility risks and introducing them to doctors specializing in reproductive medicine.

“I hope that, first of all, accurate information will be provided to the patients,” said Daisuke Aoki, the head of the committee that made the guidelines.