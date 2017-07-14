Videos appear to show Iraqi forces in Mosul beat, kill prisoners: HRW

Human Rights Watch on Thursday condemned videos circulating on social media purportedly showing Iraqi forces killing and beating men suspected of being Islamic State group fighters in Mosul.

Two videos seen by The Associated Press were posted to Facebook earlier this week, a day after Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared “total victory” in Mosul.

A spokesman for Iraq’s Defense Ministry said he had not seen the videos but said such incidents will not be tolerated.

Brig. Gen. Mohammed al-Khudhari told the Associated Press by phone from Baghdad that soldiers have “very clear instructions and guidance” to hand over suspected IS members for interrogation, “then to be sent to the court for trial.” He said any soldiers committing violations will be tried in a military court.

In one of the videos, soldiers are seen shouting at, kicking and beating several men — apparently captured IS fighters — in a room. One man’s shirt is splattered with fresh blood. Several are dragged out of the room.

“Is this one with Daesh or not?” one soldier is heard said, using the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group and shouting at a man cowering in a corner. The man is dragged outside, and the camera follows.

The soldiers carried the man to the edge of a high wall overlooking the Tigris River. There, soldiers are shooting the bodies of two men who had already been thrown to the ground below. The soldiers then throw the other man over the edge then fire bullets into his body as well.

In the background, other soldiers are seen opening fire on a fourth man sprawled on the ground.

Another video posted Tuesday was titled: “Our heroes in the Iraqi Army 16th division executing the remnants of Daesh terrorists in Old Mosul.”

The images show a man in Iraqi army fatigues gunning down an unarmed man kneeling in front of a car. The rounds fired raised a cloud of dust into the air. The caption said the video was dedicated to the “families of the martyrs (of the Mosul operation).”

Human Rights Watch Iraq researcher Belkis Wille said Thursday that “these horrific reports of mistreatment and murder have been met by silence from Baghdad, only further fostering the feeling of impunity among armed forces in Mosul.”

Two other videos reported by HRW showed security forces beating and kicking suspects in custody.

Iraqi forces recaptured Mosul after the city was held for around three years by the Islamic State group. The militants were notorious for atrocities, both against civilians and security forces, often hunting down anyone connected with the police or military after they overran territory. The nearly 9-month assault to retake Mosul also involved grinding urban warfare in which the security forces suffered heavy casualties.

That has raised concerns among rights workers now over vengeance killings after IS’s fall in the city.

Following the announcement of victory in Mosul, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights released a statement warning Iraq that if “human rights challenges” are left unaddressed, they will “likely spark further violence and civilian suffering.”

“Horrific though the crimes of ISIL are, there is no place for vengeance,” the statement added, using an alternative acronym for IS.

Also Thursday, Human Rights Watch reported that Iraqi security forces forcibly moved dozens of women and children with alleged links to IS to a tent camp near Mosul that authorities describe as a “rehabilitation camp.”

The camp is located in Bartella, around 20 km (12 miles) east of Mosul, and houses at least 170 families, mostly women and children from areas of western Mosul, where the last battles against IS took place, the New York-based group said.

The camp was opened Sunday, following a directive from Mosul’s district council that says “so-called ISIS families should be sent to receive psychological and ideological rehabilitation,” HRW said, using an alternative acronym for IS.

“Iraqi authorities shouldn’t punish entire families because of their relatives’ actions,” said Lama Fakih, the Mideast deputy chief at HRW. “These abusive acts are war crimes and are sabotaging efforts to promote reconciliation in areas retaken from ISIS,” Fakih added.

HRW said it had located the site of the first video — which appears to have been removed from Facebook but was circulated elsewhere online — using satellite imagery, but was not able to confirm where three other clips were filmed.

Those videos, which show men in army and police uniforms beating detainees, were still viewable on Facebook, where they were posted by a man HRW said “regularly publishes information regarding security and military activities in and around Mosul.

“In the final weeks of the battle for west Mosul, I observed first-hand the desire of armed forces to get the battle wrapped up as quickly as possible,” HRW’s senior Iraq researcher, Belkis Wille, said.

This was accompanied by “what seems to be a resulting decline in their respect for the laws of war,” she said, calling on Prime Minister al-Abadi to launch investigations of abuses.

An Iraqi journalist embedded with the Rapid Response Division earlier in the operation reported that members of the special forces unit carried out torture, rapes and killings.

The journalist, who has since left Iraq, documented some of the abuses on film.

IS overran Mosul and swaths of other territory in the summer of 2014, but Iraqi forces backed by U.S.-led airstrikes have since regained much of the territory they lost.

Widespread anger among Iraqi Sunni Arabs — over issues including abuses by security forces—- helped aid the jihadi resurgence, which culminated in the 2014 offensive.

Abuses by security forces now are likewise a boon to IS, which is likely to increasingly revert to bombings and hit-and-run attacks as its cross-border statehood project continues to fall apart.