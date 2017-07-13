CNN video shows Trump with key figures linked to Russia email controversy
Publicist Rob Goldstone (right) talks with Vice President of Crocus Group Emin Agalarov, the son of developer Aras Agalarov (left), and his wife, Irina (center), as participants of Miss Universe 2013 are preparing for a group picture during the preliminary competition of the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow. The emails published by Donald Trump Jr. show publicist Rob Goldstone telling Trump that singer Emin Agalarov and his father, developer Aras Agalarov, had 'helped along' the Russian government's support for Trump. | IRINA BUJOR / KOMMERSANT PHOTO / VIA AP

WASHINGTON – CNN on Wednesday released a video showing Donald Trump attending a dinner with key figures at the center of a growing controversy over alleged Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election.

The video was shot on June 15, 2013, on the eve of the Miss USA pageant, according to the network, which described it as offering “fresh insights into the warm relationship” between Trump and the Azerbaijani-Russian Agalarov family.

It shows the future U.S. president in animated conversation with billionaire Aras Agalarov, his popstar son, Emin, and Emin’s publicist, Rob Goldstone, whose email exchange with Trump’s eldest son, Donald Jr., has been described in some quarters as a possible “smoking gun” in the ongoing investigation into whether the Republican’s campaign colluded with Moscow to get him elected.

Donald Trump Jr. released emails on Tuesday in which he was told by Goldstone he could get “very high level and sensitive information” that was “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

In response, the 39-year-old — who runs the family real estate business — wrote back saying, “if it’s what you say I love it.”

He then held a meeting with Natalia Veselnitskaya, a woman described in the emails as a “Russian government attorney.”

In the clip, Trump heaps praise on the Agalarov family, whom he describes as “the most powerful people in all of Russia.”

He also expresses hope that the Miss Universe pageant, which he brought to Russia that year under a deal with the Agalarovs, would help bilateral ties.

“It really is a great country. It’s a very powerful country that we have a relationship with, but I would say not a great relationship, and I would say this can certainly help that relationship.”

