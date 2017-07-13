Dentsu to face open trial over high-profile ‘karoshi’ case: summary court

Leading ad agency Dentsu Inc. will go on trial in an ordinary court over alleged labor practice violations following the high-profile suicide of one of its new recruits due to excessive work hours, the Tokyo Summary Court said Wednesday.

The move goes against the prosecutors’ decision to seek a summary court order for Dentsu to pay fines based on simplified criminal proceedings, called summary indictment. The court said a summary order, which is issued without an open trial, is “inadequate.”

Dentsu was summarily indicted on July 5, but the prosecutors stopped short of indicting senior Dentsu officials for allegedly making company employees work illegally long hours in the belief that they cannot be heavily blamed in the case.

The suicide of 24-year-old Matsuri Takahashi, which took place less than a year after she entered Dentsu in April 2015, and the conclusion by labor standards inspectors that she died as a result of overwork, sparked a national dialogue over the excessive overtime hours that many workers endure at Japanese companies.

The “karoshi,” or death from overwork, incident also had a major impact on the government’s initiative to improve working conditions at Japanese firms.

Dentsu had allegedly made Takahashi and three other employees work illegally long hours from October 2015, exceeding the monthly 50 hours maximum allowed under a labor-management agreement, according to the written indictment.

The indictment said they worked illegally for between 3 hours and 30 minutes and 19 hours and 23 minutes beyond the limit, while a local labor standards office determined in 2016 that Takahashi had worked 105 hours of overtime in a one-month period before showing symptoms of depression.

Takahashi jumped to her death from her company dormitory in Tokyo on Christmas Day in 2015.

Takahashi’s mother, Yukimi, 54, said she expects the court to reach “an appropriate judgment,” considering that her daughter’s karoshi was not the first such case at Dentsu.

Dentsu said it “will follow the judgment made by the court.”

In karoshi cases in Japan, a company often faces a summary indictment while senior company officials in the position of issuing job orders are given suspended indictments. The proceedings lead to a quick settlement if the company agrees to pay fines without disputing the case.

But a veteran judge said it is “understandable” that the summary court recognized the need for an open trial in Dentsu’s case, given its complexity and the involvement of many employees.

In cases investigated by special squads of the Tokyo and Osaka labor bureaus that are working to curb overwork, at least two had gone to trial even though they were subject to summary indictments.

In both cases, courts ordered payments of ¥500,000 ($4,410) in fines.

Dentsu has been trying to improve its damaged reputation through internal work-style reforms, such as setting lights-out time at 10 p.m. and providing free breakfasts for employees to encourage working in the morning instead of late at night.

But if the trial exposes slipshod labor management, it could further aggravate its image, which will possibly make it harder for the firm to attract new employees amid the rising labor shortage.

The overwork cases have already affected negatively on the business, as the industry ministry issued an order Tuesday barring Dentsu from participating in the ministry’s bidding process for its new projects for a month. Other ministries are expected to take the same action.