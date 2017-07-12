Iwate nursery ex-owner held over baby’s sodium-poisoning death

A 33-year-old former owner of a nursery in Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of inflicting injury resulting in death after she fed a salt-containing drink to a baby girl, causing her to die from sodium poisoning.

According to the Iwate Prefectural Police, Naoko Yoshida is suspected of giving Ako Shitasaka, 1, who was being cared for at the facility, a drink containing salt sometime between 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 17, 2015, and 12:05 a.m. the following day.

Yoshida has admitted giving the drink to the baby but denies her intention of making the baby sick, according to the police. At the time of the incident, Yoshida and the baby were the only ones at the facility.

The baby got sick after her father, Wataru Shitasaka, 27, picked her up on Aug. 18. The baby was taken to a hospital but died five hours later.

According to the Morioka Municipal Government, the facility was opened in July 2015 and shut down a month later after the girl’s death. The police are investigating Yoshida’s motives.

A sudden massive intake of salt can make people feel thirsty and vomit, according to Dr. Yoshito Izutani of Okinawa Miyako Hospital in Okinawa Prefecture, who is knowledgeable about sodium poisoning. The consumed sodium can get into the bloodstream and travel to the brain, damaging its functions. In the most severe cases it makes people unconscious and kills them.

“Our most beloved Ako died on the day of her 1st birthday,” her parents said in a statement upon Yoshida’s arrest. “We have gone through inexplicable degrees of outrage and suffering, in addition to the sadness of losing her. We hope the truth will be revealed to prevent similar incidents from ever happening again.”