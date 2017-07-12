Tick-borne encephalitis claims Hokkaido man in his 70s in second such death

Hokkaido Prefecture announced Tuesday that a man in his 70s in the southern part of the prefecture died from tick-borne encephalitis, the third case of tick virus infection in Japan and the second death.

According to the prefecture’s public health division, the man became sick in mid-June and ran a high fever and was in and out of consciousness. He checked into a hospital in the city of Hakodate, but died earlier this month, according to the division.

No tick bites were found but a blood test confirmed his infection with a tick-borne virus. Offificials said he could have been infected in the prefecture.

The tick-borne virus that causes encephalitis is known to exist in parts of Hokkaido, and two other previous cases also occurred in the prefecture.

The officials said infection with the virus only takes place where the virus-carrying ticks live, noting the virus is not transmitted from person to person.

A group of researchers at Hokkaido University in May said it has confirmed the virus infection among wild animals.

A prefectural official warns people to wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when they hike in the mountains or get near bushes, and go to hospitals immediately if they are bitten by virus-carrying ticks.