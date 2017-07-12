Hippo happiness: Parents Bibi, Henry join Cincinnati Zoo’s baby Fiona
This Tuesday, photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden shows a baby Nile hippopotamus born prematurely Jan. 24 and named Fiona swimming outside for the first time with her father, Henry, as her mother, Bibi, watches in the pool of the zoo's Hippo Cove exhibit in Cincinnati. | MICHELLE CURLEY / CINCINNATI ZOO

/

CINCINNATI – And Daddy makes three.

The father of the Cincinnati Zoo’s popular baby hippo Fiona has joined her and mother Bibi in their first time together as a trio.

Zoo officials say Fiona, Bibi and Henry were united in the Hippo Cove outdoor pool Tuesday morning before the zoo opened. They say the supervised visit of about an hour went well, with Bibi properly reacting protectively.

Fiona has been exploring the outdoor habitat with Bibi for several weeks, with some contact inside separately with Henry.

Fiona was born Jan. 24, weighing 29 pounds (13 kg). She overcame health scares and now weighs nearly 375 pounds (170 kg). Her parents weigh about 10 times that.

