Emails indicate Trump Jr. welcomed damaging info on Clinton thought sourced from Kremlin

Donald Trump Jr. eagerly accepted help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father’s campaign with damaging information about Hillary Clinton, according to emails he released publicly on Tuesday.

The email exchange posted to Twitter by President Donald Trump’s eldest son show plans for a meeting with a lawyer described to him as a Russian government attorney as “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.” In one of his responses to a music publicist working to set up the meeting, Trump Jr. says he would “love” to hear more.

Trump Jr., who was deeply involved in his father’s presidential campaign, released the emails along with a statement describing the disclosure as an effort “to be totally transparent.” The emails with publicist Rob Goldstone show that Trump Jr. was told that the Russian government had information that could “incriminate” Clinton and her dealings with Russia.

The messages were the latest disclosure to roil the ongoing investigation into potential coordination between Trump’s campaign and Russia, which U.S. intelligence agencies have said sought to influence the outcome of the election in Trump’s favor. As congressional committees and Special Counsel Robert Mueller, a former FBI director, investigate, the emails will almost certainly be reviewed for any signs of potential campaign collusion with the Kremlin, which the White House has repeatedly denied.

Mueller spokesman Peter Carr declined comment on the emails, citing the ongoing investigation.

In the emails, Goldstone wrote to Trump Jr. that the information “would be very useful to your father.” Goldstone was working to connect Trump Jr. to Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya, who later met with Trump Jr. in New York at Trump Tower. Veselnitskaya has denied that she ever worked for the Russian government.

“If it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer,” Trump Jr. replied to Goldstone in one of a series of email exchanges the younger Trump posted to Twitter.

The emails, dated early June, show Goldstone telling Trump that singer Emin Agalarov and his father, Moscow-based developer Aras Agalarov, had “helped along” the Russian government’s support for Trump. The elder Agalarov was involved with Trump in hosting the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow. The two men also had preliminary discussions about building a Trump Tower in Moscow that fell through. Trump also appeared in a music video with the younger Agalarov.

Goldstone at one point said he could send the information to Trump’s father first directly “via Rhona,” an apparent reference to the elder Trump’s longtime assistant, Rhona Graff.

The email release followed days of evolving accounts from Trump Jr. about the nature of the meeting and its purpose. The president’s son posted the emails only after they were obtained by The New York Times.

On Saturday, Trump Jr. described the encounter as being a “short introductory meeting” focused on the disbanded program that had allowed American adoptions of Russian children. Moscow ended the adoptions in response to Magnitsky Act sanctions created in response to alleged human rights violations in Russia.

A day later, Trump Jr. changed his account, acknowledging that he was told beforehand that Veselnitskaya might have information “helpful” to the Trump campaign, and was told by her during the meeting that she had something about Clinton.

In his third description of what occurred, on Tuesday, Trump Jr. said he had believed the information he would hear about Clinton would be political opposition research. He said that he first wanted to speak by phone, but that when that didn’t work out, he was told that the attorney would be in New York “and I decided to take the meeting.”

“The woman, as she has said publicly, was not a government official,” Trump Jr. said in the Tuesday statement. “And, as we have said, she had no information to provide and wanted to talk about adoption policy and the Magnitsky Act.”

The Trump Organization has confirmed the authenticity of Trump Jr. posts on Twitter releasing the email chain.

The email chain’s disclosures could provide ammunition for U.S. investigators probing whether there was collusion between the Kremlin and Trump’s Republican presidential campaign. U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Moscow sought to hurt Clinton and help Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

“The Crown prosecutor of Russia … offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father,” said the June 3, 2016, email to Trump Jr. from Goldstone.

“This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump,” according to the email Trump Jr. posted on Twitter. (bit.ly/2uapeCK and bit.ly/2ua9hwg)

The exchange includes an error. Russia has a prosecutor general rather than a “crown prosecutor.” A spokesman for the prosecutor general, Yuri Chaika, one of President Vladimir Putin’s longest-serving allies, declined comment immediately.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters that the president applauded his son’s transparency in releasing the emails and viewed him as a “high-quality person,” referring all other questions to Trump’s and his son’s lawyers.

Trump Jr. and his younger brother, Eric Trump, run the Trump Organization, which their father headed before winning the White House.

Vice President Mike Pence distanced himself from the matter, saying through a spokesman he was not aware of the meeting, was not focused on events before he became Trump’s running mate later that summer, and was working to advance Trump’s policy agenda.

The email disclosure jarred financial markets, with the dollar dropping on fears it will make it harder for Trump to push through plans to overhaul U.S. health care and the tax code. U.S. stocks fell in late-morning trading, but recovered later and ended the day little changed.

While the emails do not at first glance appear to provide evidence of illegal activity, legal experts are divided on whether Trump Jr.’s participation in the meeting with the Russian lawyer could lead to criminal liability.

Collusion in and of itself is not a crime. But if the younger Trump conspired or aided and abetted a criminal action, such as hacking into American computer networks, that could be grounds for criminal charges.

Several lawyers also said the meeting could run afoul of federal election laws barring campaigns from accepting gifts or things of value from foreign nationals.

“It appears he knew he could obtain useful information from a foreign national,” said Josh Douglas, a law professor at the University of Kentucky.

The Federal Election Commission enforces the laws through civil lawsuits and the Department of Justice can bring criminal cases alleging violations. The liberal watchdog group Common Cause wrote to both on Monday urging them to investigate.

The New York Times over the weekend first reported the meeting with the lawyer, saying Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, now a White House senior adviser, and Paul Manafort, Trump’s then-campaign manager, also attended.

In a statement accompanying the emails, Trump Jr. said he released them “in order to be totally transparent” and played down the meeting, saying the Russian lawyer “had no information to provide.”

Instead, he said she wanted to discuss adoptions and the Magnitsky Act, a U.S. law that sanctioned Russian officials linked to human rights abuses. After Congress passed the law in 2012, Putin banned U.S. adoption of Russian children.

However, Goldstone’s statement that the promise of incriminating information on candidate Clinton was “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump” provides new fodder for federal and congressional investigators who are probing Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in which Trump beat Clinton.

Moscow has denied any interference, and Trump says his campaign did not collude with Russia.

Democrats, and some Republicans, seized on the emails as evidence that the issue of Russian interference in the election deserves greater attention.

“There is no question in my mind that there has been an attempt at collusion,” Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat who is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told reporters. “The question is, how far up did it go?”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who is at times harshly critical of Trump, told reporters: “This is very problematic. We cannot allow foreign governments to reach out to anybody’s campaign and say ‘we’d like to help you.'”

Special Counsel Mueller is investigating the matter, as are U.S. congressional committees. A Senate source said the Senate intelligence panel planned to call Trump Jr. to testify and was seeking documents from him.