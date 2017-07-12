Japan study finds chimneys at 227 public schools at risk for scattering asbestos

Japan has 227 public kindergartens, elementary, junior high and high schools with old chimneys that may scatter asbestos, an education ministry survey showed Tuesday.

The number of risky chimneys using asbestos as heat insulation totals 275 at the 227 institutions in 14 of the country’s 47 prefectures, according to the fiscal 2016 survey.

The ministry has told local governments to take measures, such as consultation with experts.

The ministry’s second such survey, following one in fiscal 2014, covered 127,827 educational facilities, including public, national and private schools as well as community centers and gymnasiums.

The survey checked whether the facilities used asbestos in their chimneys and if so, how much damage and degradation were seen as of Oct. 1 last year.

According to the survey, 482 chimneys at 370 facilities, or 0.3 percent of the total facilities, were feared to spread asbestos because of damage or deterioration.

Of them, 227 public schools had 275 chimneys that may disperse asbestos, 47 private schools had 81 such chimneys, 17 national schools had 44, 38 social educational facilities, including community centers, had 39, and 21 gymnasium facilities had 21.

In the tally of public schools with risky chimneys, Hokkaido had 116 schools, the largest number, followed by Ishikawa Prefecture, with 34, and Tokyo, with 22.