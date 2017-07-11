U.S. says test of THAAD hits intermediate-range target missile for first time

The United States announced the successful test of its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system Tuesday against an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) over the Pacific Ocean in a demonstration likely aimed at reassuring Asian allies nervous about surging tensions with North Korea.

The test, which media reports had characterized as the first use of THAAD to defend against a simulated IRBM attack, came just a week after North Korea said it launched a long-range missile that experts said is capable of striking parts of Alaska.

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) said in a statement that the IRBM target was air-launched by a U.S. Air Force C-17 near Hawaii and that the THAAD system in Kodiak, Alaska, had “detected, tracked and intercepted the target.”

“The successful demonstration of THAAD against an IRBM-range missile threat bolsters the country’s defensive capability against developing missile threats in North Korea and other countries around the globe and contributes to the broader strategic deterrence architecture,” the MDA statement said.

One element of the U.S. ballistic missile defense system, THAAD is designed to shoot down short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles with ranges shorter than the intercontinental ballistic missile that North Korea launched on July 4.

THAAD carries no warhead, but relies on the kinetic energy of impact to destroy incoming missiles, with some experts likening it to hitting a bullet with a bullet.

Tuesday’s test was the 14th successful intercept in 14 attempts for the THAAD system, according to the MDA.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the government and contractor team who executed this flight test today,” said MDA Director Lt. Gen. Sam Greaves. “This test further demonstrates the capabilities of the THAAD weapon system and its ability to intercept and destroy ballistic missile threats. THAAD continues to protect our citizens, deployed forces and allies from a real and growing threat.”

The system has been deployed to South Korea — a move that angered China and Russia — but its full deployment was halted in June until an environmental impact assessment ordered by President Moon Jae-in is finished. It was unclear when the assessment would wrap up.

China and Russia both fear the system’s advanced radar could be used to peer into their own territory.

Japan last year was said to be interested in having the U.S. deploy a THAAD system to the country, but has appeared to instead shift its focus to the land-based Aegis Ashore system to add another layer to its missile defenses.