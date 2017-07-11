Yamaguchi governor, Iwakuni mayor notify government of decision to accept U.S. aircraft

Yamaguchi Gov. Tsugumasa Muraoka and Iwakuni Mayor Yoshihiko Fukuda on Tuesday told the central government that they will accept a U.S. plan to transfer carrier-based aircraft to Iwakuni from Kanagawa Prefecture.

They conveyed their decision to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga in a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Muraoka and Fukuda requested thorough safety measures and steps to reduce noise, as well as general consideration for the local community.

Suga expressed gratitude for the acceptance of the plan to relocate the aircraft to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni from Kanagawa’s Naval Air Facility Atsugi.

“The government will make efforts to meet the requests from the local community,” Suga said.

They pair also visited the Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry, where they made the same requests to Defense Minister Tomomi Inada and other officials.

When the transfer is completed around May 2018, the Iwakuni base is expected to house over 120 aircraft as one of the U.S. forces’ largest air bases in the Far East.

Speaking to reporters at the Foreign Ministry, Muraoka said, “I hope the government will ensure the safety of local residents and strengthen measures to make up for the increased burden” the local community will shoulder.