Japan, Denmark agree to strengthen cooperation in Arctic development

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen agreed Monday in Copenhagen that their countries will step up cooperation in developing the Arctic region.

They also confirmed during their talks in the Danish capital that the countries will join forces in establishing a free and open maritime order.

Speaking alongside Rasmussen to reporters after their talks, Abe said Japan and Denmark will work together in matters concerning the Arctic region as well as promoting renewable energy.

The Arctic is a resource-rich area and a key shipping route. Japan has vowed to play a leading role in international rule-making over the development of the Arctic region.

He also said the countries will pursue the rule of law over issues of global concern such as North Korea’s weapons programs and tensions in the East and South China seas.

Abe and Rasmussen also confirmed that both sides will strive to put into force a free trade deal between Japan and the European Union, over which a broad agreement was sealed last week.

Abe’s visit to Denmark is part of a roughly weeklong European tour that took him to Germany to attend a Group of 20 summit.