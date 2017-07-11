Japan’s first inland find of venomous fire ants prompts expanded search

Venomous fire ants have been found in Kasugai, Aichi Prefecture, in the nation’s first inland discovery, the Environment Ministry said.

By Monday, around six ants had been found in a warehouse in the city, and 11 had been identified at Nagoya port’s Tobishima Pier, according to the ministry and other sources. Some were already dead, and identifying the exact number present is difficult.

It was the second time that the species, native to South America, has been traced to a container discharged at the port. The first instance was on June 30.

No queen was found among the ants in a container yard at the pier and in a warehouse where cargo is transferred, official said.

The ants were found on goods and in a container sent from Nansha port in the southern China province of Guangdong via Hong Kong.

On Thursday, the cargo owner found a fire ant in the warehouse. After investigating the container that was used to transport the cargo, the remaining ants were found.

The ministry does not think the risk of fire ants forming a colony has increased, the official said.

Insecticide bait was placed near areas where the ants were found.

The ministry will expand the area of investigation from a few hundred meters around discovery sites to 2 kilometers in the ports of Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Kobe, where the ants have been discovered. Visual examinations by specialists and the use of insecticide are planned.

Also on Monday, authorities in Niigata Prefecture said dozens of what may be fire ants were found and exterminated in the city of Nagaoka.

The insects were found in a cardboard box shipped from the Philippines to Tokyo port’s Oi pier and then transported to Nagaoka by land, the Niigata government said, adding that it has asked the ministry to examine the ants.