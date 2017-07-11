Trump Jr. admits meeting Russian for dirt on Clinton, got nil, turned to sanctions and adoptions

Donald Trump’s oldest son on Monday admitted meeting a Russian lawyer to get dirt on his father’s 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton, thrusting the White House deep into another Russia-related scandal.

Trump junior confirmed reports that he was on the trail of damaging information on the Democrat vying to become America’s first woman president, when he met Natalia Veselnitskaya in June 2016.

“Obviously I’m the first person on a campaign to ever take a meeting to hear info about an opponent,” Trump’s son said in a tweet, claiming that it “went nowhere” but he “had to listen.”

The FBI and Congress are investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential vote.

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a mass effort to tilt the election in Trump’s favor, including hacking and leaking embarrassing emails from Democrats.

The New York Times reported that almost all of Trump’s most senior campaign officials — including Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner — were also in the meeting last year.

Veselnitskaya is not well known in Russia, but represented the son of a senior Russian official who was involved in a major fraud probe that had international repercussions.

In a statement to the Times, the younger Trump said the lawyer “stated that she had information that individuals connected to Russia were funding the Democratic National Committee and supporting Mrs. Clinton.”

“It quickly became clear that she had no meaningful information,” he said, adding that the lawyer then began discussing the adoption of Russian children by American couples under a program Putin had suspended.

The meeting took place at a pivotal point in the 2016 campaign, after Trump had shocked Republicans with a string of primary victories and Clinton had all-but secured the Democratic nomination.

U.S officials have sought to distance the president himself from the encounter.

“The president was not aware of and did not attend the meeting,” Mark Corallo, a spokesman for President Trump’s private lawyer, told AFP.

A representative for Kushner did not respond to request for comment.

The Kremlin said it “did not know who” Veselnitskaya was. “We can’t be aware of all the meetings Russian lawyers have abroad,” said spokesman Dmitri Peskov.

President Trump has repeatedly decried allegations of collusion as “fake news” and equivocated about whether Russia tried to interfere in the election.

During a meeting with Putin on Friday on the margins of the G-20 summit in Germany, Trump raised the issue of election interference before turning to other subjects.

“I strongly pressed President Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election,” Trump later said. “He vehemently denied it. I’ve already given my opinion…”

That meeting in Hamburg is raising yet more Russia-related problems for the White House.

Scrambling for concrete victories to take away from the controversial two-hour-plus sit-down, the White House hailed deals establishing a joint “cyber unit” and a cease-fire in southern Syria.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin claimed Trump was “brilliant” during the meeting and said the cyber unit would “make sure that Russia and nobody else interferes in any democratic elections.”

No details of the plan were provided, however, and it appeared to quickly unravel when Trump himself questioned if it would come into effect.

“The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn’t mean I think it can happen. It can’t — but a ceasefire can, & did!” he tweeted.

The internationally brokered cease-fire in southern Syria has brought quiet to most of the three provinces covered — Daraa, Quneitra and Sweida.

But Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, reported a government assault on Sweida province, just 24 hours into the truce, in addition to scattered violations recorded elsewhere.

Syrian state media claimed the Sweida assault was targeted against the Islamic State group.

At the heart of Donald Trump Jr.’s unusual campaign-season meeting with a Russian lawyer meanwhile was an obscure sanctions law that has infuriated the Kremlin.

The Magnitsky Act, passed by Congress in 2012, was a U.S. response to the dubious death of a different Russian lawyer named Sergei Magnitsky. He died in prison after exposing a tax fraud scheme. The law has allowed the U.S. to impose sanctions on Russians deemed as human rights violators.

The law also led Moscow to respond by banning Americans from adopting Russian children, devastating some would-be U.S. parents.

After changing his initial story, President Donald Trump’s eldest son now says he met attorney Veselnitskaya last year to hear damaging information she said she had on Hillary Clinton. Trump Jr. said it quickly became clear Veselnitskaya had nothing valuable to offer on Clinton and the discussion turned to the Magnitsky Act and adoption ban.

“The claims of potentially helpful information were a pretext for the meeting,” Trump Jr. said in a statement.

Here’s a look at the sanctions law Trump Jr. and Veselnitskaya supposedly discussed:

Sergei Magnitsky was a Russian lawyer hired by Hermitage Capital, a London-based hedge fund. Magnitsky accused Russian officials of a $230 million tax fraud scheme involving tax rebates. He was charged by Russian officials with tax evasion and put in prison, where he died at 37.

An official Russian probe blamed a heart attack. But Russia’s presidential council on human rights concluded he’d been beaten and denied medical treatment. A prison doctor, the only official charged in the case, was acquitted.

Magnitsky’s death drew widespread criticism from rights activists, triggering efforts to punish Russian officials associated with abuses of human rights.

The law initially allowed U.S. sanctions on Russian officials believed to be complicit in the Magnitsky case. It expanded in 2016 to include human rights abusers anywhere. Several dozen people are now subject to U.S. sanctions under the law.

Americans are prohibited from doing any business with these individuals. Any assets they may have in the United States are frozen.

In December 2012, shortly after President Barack Obama signed the Magnitsky Act, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law banning American citizens from adopting Russian children.

Russia justified its adoption ban by pointing to cases of mistreatment of Russian children in the U.S., including the death of a 7-year-old who authorities said was beaten and starved to death, and another whose adoptive family put their unruly child on a flight back to Moscow, raising accusations of abandonment.

Yet it was widely viewed as retaliation for the Magnitsky law. The ban abruptly halted plans for 50 children to join new families in the U.S. and led to worsening U.S.-Russian relations.

Veselnitskaya, the lawyer who Trump Jr. met with, opposes the Magnistky sanctions. She has represented Denis Katsyv, the son of a top executive in state-owned Russian Railways. He was charged in the U.S. with money laundering after investigators suspected his company bought ritzy New York real estate using proceeds from the $230 million tax fraud scheme that Magnitsky exposed.

Trump Jr. said that after initially discussing Clinton, Veselnitskaya “changed subjects” to the adoption ban and the Magnitsky Act. He said he interrupted her to say that since his father wasn’t yet an elected official, the conversation should wait until “if and when he held public office.”