NASA’s Juno spacecraft readies close flyby of Jupiter’s massive Great Red Spot maelstrom

NASA’s Juno spacecraft is about to give us our best look yet of Jupiter’s swirling Great Red Spot.

The spacecraft flies directly above the monster storm Monday night, passing 5,600 miles (9,000 km) above the cloud tops. That’s close by space standards. Juno’s instruments will peer through the clouds and help scientists determine how deep the storm is.

The Great Red Spot is so big that at 10,000 miles wide (16,000 km), it could swallow Earth. It will take NASA a few days to get the close-up images. The team plans to release them Friday.

Juno went into orbit around Jupiter last July. It was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in 2011. Only one other spacecraft has circled our solar system’s biggest planet: NASA’s long-gone Galileo.

“Jupiter’s mysterious Great Red Spot is probably the best-known feature of Jupiter,” said Scott Bolton, principal investigator of Juno from the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio.

“This monumental storm has raged on the solar system’s biggest planet for centuries.”

The storm looks like a churning red knot on the planet’s surface. It has been monitored since 1830, and may have existed for more than 350 years, the U.S. space agency said.

Juno, which earlier this month marked its first year in orbit of the gas giant, will offer “humanity’s first up-close and personal view of the gigantic feature,” NASA said in a statement.

Equipped with instruments that can penetrate clouds to measure how deep the roots of this storm go, scientists hope to learn more about the workings of the raging tempest.

