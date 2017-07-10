Kagoike requests investigative Osaka assembly panel over school plan

Yasunori Kagoike, the former chief of scandal-tainted school operator Moritomo Gakuen, is asking the Osaka Prefectural Assembly to set up a powerful special investigation committee over a scrapped plan to open an elementary school.

“I want to get Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui and other related officials summoned so that full light is shed on the truth,” Kagoike said during testimony Monday at a plenary assembly session as an unsworn witness, calling for the establishment of the committee under Article 100 of the local autonomy law.

He said he refuses to be the only one blamed over the school plan.

In January 2015, the prefectural government’s private school council gave conditional approval for Moritomo Gakuen to become an elementary school operator.

Moritomo Gakuen withdrew its application in March this year after it came to light that the school operator submitted contract documents giving three different construction prices in an alleged attempt to receive larger amounts of subsidies than justified.

On Monday, Kagoike declined to talk about the contracts, saying the issue is linked to a criminal case.

Moritomo Gakuen drew intense public attention after it emerged that the corporation received a huge discount on government-owned land it purchased to build the elementary school.

The school operator also solicited donations saying the school would bear the name of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and appointed his wife, Akie, as honorary principal.

In his testimony, Kagoike again said he received a donation of ¥1 million from Akie Abe for the planned school. She told him in a telephone call to keep the name of the donor secret, Kagoike stressed, adding that she agreed to become honorary president of the school just “a second” after his request.