Japan and the Philippines sign grant deal on scholarships for government employees

Japan and the Philippines have signed a ¥264 million grant agreement to help Filipino government workers study at Japanese universities.

Under the deal, scholarships will be provided to 20 Philippine government employees for post-graduate studies in institutions such as Meiji University, Kobe University and Nagoya University, the Japan International Cooperation Agency said Monday.

The agreement was signed by Ernesto Pernia, director general of the National Economic and Development Authority, and Susumu Ito, chief representative of JICA, at the headquarters of the Philippines’ development agency.

The grant recipients will study courses covering areas such as infrastructure and industry development, public policy and financial reform.

“The goal of further enhancing the capabilities of our government workers continues to be relevant to this day, as it was way back in 2002 when we launched the JDS and dispatched our first batch of scholars to Japan,” Pernia said during a signing ceremony of the agreement.

JDS refers to the program called the Japan Grant Aid for Human Resource Development Scholarship.

So far, 300 people have been the beneficiaries of the program, according to Pernia.

Ito said the program aims to “continue helping the Philippines sustain its economic development” by focusing the scholarships on studies relevant to the nation’s socio-economic agenda.

Citing that Japan’s economic development hinges on the competence of its civil servants, Ito said he hopes the Philippines can learn from his country’s experience.