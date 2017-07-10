IOC board mulls refugee teams for 2020 Games

The International Olympic Committee Executive Board agreed Sunday to continue its support for refugees by getting them involved in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The IOC is considering the participation of a team of refugee athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Last summer in Rio de Janeiro, the IOC allowed a 10-member Refugee Olympic Team to compete at the Olympics for the first time.

Syrian refugee Yusra Mardini was one of two swimmers that represented the first-ever Refugee Olympic Team in Rio, together with two judokas, a marathoner and five medium-distance runners.

“The IOC is discussing a potential Refugee Olympic Team for Tokyo 2020, and it is reinforcing its efforts with the United Nations, in particular with the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees in refugee camps around the world,” the IOC said on its official website.

On the opening day of the two-day meeting at the IOC headquarters in Lausanne, the board also discussed gender equality, the Winter Youth Olympic Games, and anti-doping measures to protect clean athletes.