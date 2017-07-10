Dollar topped ¥114, hitting a two-month high in Tokyo

The dollar hit a two-month high above ¥114 in Tokyo trading on Monday, lifted by favorable readings in the U.S. government’s jobs data released late last week.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥114.17-18, up from ¥113.69-73 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1416-1417, against $1.1419-1423, and at ¥130.34-35, up from ¥129.83-83.

The dollar rose above ¥114 in early trading, carrying over its strength from overseas trading on Friday, when the greenback topped ¥114 for the first time in about two months following the release of the U.S. jobs report for June.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 222,000 from the previous month, marking the steepest growth in four months, according to the report by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The dollar was also aided by demand from Japanese importers for settlement purposes and a rebound in Tokyo stock prices, market sources said.

“Although the U.S. jobs data showed sluggish growth in wages, market participants widely believe that the U.S. Federal Reserve will steadily promote the normalization of its monetary policy,” an official at a major securities house said.

In late hours, the dollar’s upside was capped after its rise to levels near a recent high around ¥114.40 marked in May, market sources said.

In the absence of major trading incentives, market players are now waiting for Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s congressional testimony on Wednesday.