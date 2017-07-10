Takeshi Onaga loses majority in Naha Municipal Assembly race

Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga lost his majority of support in the Naha Municipal Assembly election Sunday in a bad sign for pro-Onaga forces ahead of the gubernatorial election next year.

Pro-Onaga representatives won 18 of the 40 seats in the assembly, down from 20, and five seats were vacant before the poll, which saw turnout reach 51.20 percent.

Naha has the largest population in the prefecture and elected Onaga mayor before he became governor in 2014. In the gubernatorial election, the biggest issue is expected to be the long-stalled plan to replace U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Ginowan with a new facility being built in Henoko, a coastal part of Nago. Both are in Okinawa.

After challenging the central government’s attempts to build the replacement facility, Onaga is expected to face a fierce battle with the Liberal Democratic Party in his campaign for the governorship.

In the Naha assembly election, the LDP won seven seats, up from four, while coalition partner Komeito stayed level at seven.

The Japanese Communist Party upped its presence to seven seats from four, while the Social Democratic Party acquired three and a regional party two seats — the same as before the election.

The Democratic Party won one seat, unchanged from before the poll, as did Nippon Ishin no Kai, rising from zero.

Twelve independents were elected, down from 14.

The pro-Onaga representatives include 13 from the JCP, SDP, the regional party and the DP, plus five independents.

Onaga’s second son, Takeharu, 30, is among the five independents, while former assembly speaker Toru Kinjo, 63, who is close to the governor, lost his seat.