Tokyo stocks rebound on weaker yen

Stocks turned higher on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Monday, supported by the yen’s easing against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 average gained 151.89 points, or 0.76 percent, to close at 20,080.98, retaking the 20,000 line for the first time in three market days. On Friday, the key market gauge lost 64.97 points.

The Topix, including all first-section issues, finished up 8.42 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,615.48, after retreating 8.47 points the previous trading day.

Stocks got off to a firmer start as investors took heart from the yen’s weakening against the dollar, after favorable readings of U.S. jobs data pushed U.S. equities higher on Friday, brokers said.

The Tokyo market gained further ground in early afternoon trading, helped by yen’s continued descent, but its upside was capped amid a lack of additional buying incentives, brokers said.

The market was kept from gaining further ground due to worries about stock selling by exchange-traded funds to raise money for dividend payments to investors, said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co.

The Nikkei average’s rise above its five- and 25-day moving averages, which stood at 20,018 and 20,042, respectively, as of Friday, may also be hindering market players from stepping up purchases, Tabei added.

“This week’s highlight would be congressional testimony by (U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet) Yellen,” Tabei said, predicting that the Nikkei may rise to around 20,300 depending on the content of her remarks.

But he also noted that stocks are unlikely show a major upswing as many investors expect Yellen’s testimony to be similar to her comments soon after the Fed’s policy-setting meeting in June, where the U.S. central bank decided to raise interest rates.

Meanwhile, Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., said a drop past ¥114.27 to the dollar, its recent low marked in Tokyo trading on May 10, may drive up stock prices further.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,411 to 469 in the TSE’s first section, while 140 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.540 billion shares from Friday’s 1.653 billion shares.

Export-oriented issues were buoyant on the back of the weaker yen. Camera maker Canon, electronic parts maker Rohm and chipmaking gear manufacturer Tokyo Electron were upbeat.

Shipping firms Nippon Yusen, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Kawasaki Kisen also benefited from the yen’s falls.

Game maker Nintendo was brisk partly on expectations for brisk sales of its coming new sequel to the Splatoon game title. Industry peer Konami rose after the announcement that its Winning Eleven 2017 soccer game has topped 30 million downloads.

By contrast, mobile phone carriers KDDI and NTT Docomo met with selling on fears of intensified price competition, after KDDI said it will cut its monthly smartphone service fees.

Banks Resona Holdings, Mizuho and Mitsibishi UFJ were also sluggish, reflecting low interest rates.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average rose 150 points to 20,100.