Abe stops in Sweden to meet Lofven, reaffirm security ties after Stockholm attack

The leaders of Japan and Sweden agreed Sunday to work together to fight terrorism following a deadly attack on April 7, when a truck drove into people outside a department store in the center of Stockholm, killing five and injuring more than a dozen.

“We firmly denounce the despicable act of terror,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters after meeting his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven in the capital.

Abe also said the two agreed that North Korea’s missile program poses “a serious challenge” to the international community, and that the two countries should deepen security and trade ties as they celebrate the 150th anniversary, next year, of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Abe’s visit to Sweden is part of a roughly weeklong European tour that took him to Germany to attend the Group of 20 summit that ended Saturday. Abe is Japan’s second prime minister to visit Sweden, according to the Japanese government.

Abe’s visit to Stockholm was the first leg of a Nordic tour that will also take him to Finland and Denmark.