Metro government begins campaign to get residents to switch from incandescent to LED bulbs

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government started Monday helping people in the metropolis exchange incandescent lamps with light-emitting diode bulbs for free.

Later in the day, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike will take part in a ceremony at the government building to launch the campaign with comedian Pikotaro. At the ceremony, the governor and the comedian will explain the exchange procedure to promote switching to the energy-saving LED lights.

Tokyo residents aged 18 or older can bring two or more incandescent lamps to about 800 electronics stores in Tokyo to exchange with one light-emitting diode bulb.

In May, the metropolitan government released a video on YouTube in which Koike and Pikotaro, known for his hit song “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen,” sing and dance together to promote the exchange campaign. The video has already been viewed 190,000 times.

According to the metro government, the household sector accounts for about 30 percent of overall energy consumption in Tokyo, but about 40 percent of households are not using LED bulbs. The government aims to reduce energy consumption by encouraging residents to switch to the energy-saving LEDs.