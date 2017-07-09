Abe to reshuffle Cabinet in early August; core Cabinet members to retain positions

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Sunday he will reshuffle his Cabinet and key Liberal Democratic Party posts in early August, while indicating he will retain core Cabinet members.

The framework of the government should “not be changed over and over again,” Abe told reporters during his visit to Sweden, while adding that he wants to “actively promote” talent to the Cabinet and key party posts to steadily steer the country and carry out reforms.

The prime minister, who saw his party suffer a stinging defeat in the recent Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election, said he has no intention of dissolving the Lower House and calling a general election any time soon.

“I don’t have (a snap election) in mind at all. What is expected of the Abe Cabinet is to produce results,” he said.

As for his drive to revise the nation’s postwar Constitution for the first time, Abe maintained that he wants the LDP to submit amendment proposals to an extraordinary Diet session likely to be convened in the fall. Abe serves as the party’s president.

There is a good chance that the LDP can come up with the proposals by the end of the session, Abe said.

The ruling party is accelerating moves toward amending the supreme law, especially after Abe made a controversial proposal in May for the revision of war-renouncing Article 9.

Saying that some members of the main opposition Democratic Party also seem to recognize the need to discuss his proposal, Abe said, “The basic stance of politics is to make efforts to form a consensus with as many people as possible.”

Abe is in Sweden as part of a roughly weeklong European tour, which already took him to Germany to attend a Group of 20 summit. He told reporters that he plans to return to Japan sooner than scheduled to deal with the deadly rain disaster that has hit Kyushu.

“I will swiftly visit the disaster-stricken area and see the situation for myself,” he said.